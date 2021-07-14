Things Have Been Hunky-Dory in Kathy Hilton's Marriage For Decades

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned for Season 11 in May of 2021, fans immediately fell for Kathy Hilton . The socialite joined the Bravo series as a "friend" for the season, and she became the third Richards sister to do so ( Kyle Richards has been on every year, while Kim Richards was a main cast member for the first five seasons).

While many knew of Kathy as the mom of Paris and Nicky Hilton, viewers really got to know her on RHOBH. From her eccentric sense of humor, to her water prank, to her shorthand manner of speaking, and to her insistence on finding out who hunky-dory is, Kathy is truly a one-of-a-kind addition.

She's also unique in the Real Housewives universe because she has been happily married for decades. Keep reading to find out more about her relationship with her longtime husband, Rick Hilton.