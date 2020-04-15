The 'RHOBH' Cast Walked in Kyle Richards' Fashion Show — And, Of Course, There Was Drama

Since Lisa Vanderpump left Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills suddenly before the end of Season 9, Kyle Richards became the O.G. of 90210 and the queen bee. While many of the cast members film scenes in their business locations (for LVP it was in her restaurants and dog grooming store, for Lisa Rinna it was her QVC and HSN collabs, and for Erika Jayne , it was filming her performances) to promote them, Kyle's Rodeo Drive clothing store Kyle By Alene Too store closed in 2018.

After promising that she was going to revamp her fashion career (and part ways with Alene Too), Kyle is delivering in Season 10. On the premiere of the tenth season, the women on the cast will walk in New York Fashion Week to model Kyle's latest clothing line, which is called Kyle and Shahida. Of course, there will be controversy surrounding the fashion show.

Kyle Richards' clothing line will be the center of drama on RHOBH. Read on to find out why, and to learn more about the line.