Almost a Decade After Being Arrested for Fraud, Dana Wilkey Is Living Her Best Life

Because we haven’t heard much from Dana since she left RHOBH, fans are wondering what she’s been up to. Her appearance in the Hulu documentary about her former co-star Erika Jayne has fans wondering — where is Dana Wilkey now ?

Longtime fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remember Dana Wilkey, who first appeared in Season 1 but was introduced as “a friend of” the Housewives the following season.

What is Dana Wilkey doing now?

In an interview with Heavy, Dana opened up about what she’s been doing since she made her departure from reality TV. After her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dana said she traveled to London to film a show called Rich and Ditched, which never aired.

Shortly after, the former reality star received devastating news about her ex-fiancé and traveled home to Florida to be closer to her parents. She shared, “I moved to Miami because my parents live in Miami and I wanted to be close to them because for me, my ex, it turns out, had been cheating on me since I was eight months pregnant."

Dana added, “I was engaged to him at the time, and the way I found out was that the girl called me and said ‘I want you to know that we’re engaged.’ So my life changed really quickly, and I had to recover … it’s like a book, what I went through.”

But her romantic life would soon be the least of her issues. In 2014, Dana and two of her associates were arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Two years later, Dana pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony. But it didn’t take long before Dana found herself back in the spotlight.

Since resolving her legal issues, Dana has built a following by spilling all the tea on the Real Housewives on her social media accounts. According to Dana, although her Instagram started out as an outlet to express herself, it has now become a safe space where fans can “be silly and be free."

“I really wanted something I could express myself on, and I found Instagram. I didn’t know how to use it even, and I started posting two or three things. I started going, you know, I’m so bored and it felt terrible. I was like, maybe I should start watching some of the [Housewives] shows. I started allowing myself to look at pop culture again,” Dana explained.

Speaking of spilling the tea, Dana was recently featured in The Housewife and the Hustler, where she had a lot to say about her former RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne.

