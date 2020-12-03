Lawsuit Filed Against Erika Jayne's Ex Accuses Him of Embezzling Millions From Crash Victims

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” the 49-year-old Bravo star said in a statement, according to Us Weekly . “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve."

In November 2020, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne announced that she and husband Tom Girardi decided to call it quits on their 21-year marriage.

But, it seems the estranged couple's divorce proceedings just got more complicated. According to Insider , a lawsuit was filed against Tom claiming that the high-profile attorney has been embezzling money from clients. Keep reading to find out more about the lawsuit filed against Erika Jayne's 81-year-old estranged husband.

Erika Jayne's ex is accused of embezzling millions from plane crash victims.

A class-action lawsuit was reportedly filed by Edelson PC, who claims in the court documents obtained by Insider that the couple's divorce is a "sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm." In 2018, Tom's law firm, Girardi Keese, represented several families of victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash. The Boeing 737 MAX crashed into the Java Sea in Indonesia and killed all 189 passengers and crew onboard the aircraft.

The lawsuit claims that Girardi Keese never distributed the funds that were transferred to the firm in a confidential settlement and that Tom has instead been embezzling money from the "widows and orphans" of the plane crash and using it "for his own purposes and doled it out to his friends and family."

"At the heart of this deception is Defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne," the lawsuit reported states. "Tom and Erika have reached celebrity status in the glitz-and-glam world of Hollywood and Beverly Hills ... To keep up their celebrity status, Tom and Erika must project a public image of obscene wealth at all times, and at whatever the cost."

It was also stated in the lawsuit that Tom's firm is "on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds." One section of the documents points to Tom and Erika's "opulent and expensive" lifestyle, citing that the reality star allegedly spends $40,000 per month on herself and makes lavish purchases such as a $5,000 toilet and a $250,000 Lamborghini.