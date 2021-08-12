Is Erika Jayne Done With 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Good? Fans Think So

This past year was a tough one for Erika and her estranged ex-husband, but she’s not throwing in the reality TV towel just yet.

A source told The Sun that Erika believed that the network was trying to “embarrass” her by pressuring her to divulge the details of her divorce on camera. Although Erika isn’t totally happy with Bravo at this time, she reportedly plans to remain part of the cast for the foreseeable future due to her recent financial troubles.