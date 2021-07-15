Was 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Fired From the Show?

Fans of the reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were first introduced to singer Erika Jayne back in Season 6 as a friend of Yolanda Foster. For most of her stint on the series, Erika Jayne was married to attorney Tom Girardi, the lawyer whose case against Pacific Gas & Electric inspired the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich. The pair married in 1999, but in November 2020, Erika decided to divorce Tom.

During the newest season of RHOBH, Erika's divorce isn't the only thing she will be dealing with. The 50-year-old is also facing some pretty hefty legal woes. Audiences have seen Erika cry during a confessional about the lawsuit, which is not like her. Erika and her ex-husband are being accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from several families who lost loved ones in the 2018 Boeing plane crash.

Amid the reality starlet's legal issues, fans want to know if Bravo has decided to fire her from the franchise. Keep reading to find out if she's been given the boot.

Erika Jayne was not fired from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

As reported by RealityBlurb, a source spilled in the latest issue of Life & Style magazine that there may be some more Real Housewives firings. "Heads are rolling, and no one feels safe, not the OGs, fan favorites, or the newcomers. Lots of names are being tossed about, including Erika Jayne and Jen Shah." However, it doesn't seem that Erika is going anywhere for a while, even though some fans of the show are calling for her to get fired.

Andy Cohen addressed whether or not Erika will stick around on his Radio Andy show. He shared, "I'm getting a lot of tweets from people saying, 'You have to fire Erika from the show.' I'm like, 'You realize that the show is wrapped, we have shot it. You cannot remove her from the show." So, even though she did not get fired, it doesn't mean that she can't get the ax before production starts for Season 12. But until she's actually convicted of a crime, her firing from the series is highly unlikely.

Andy also teased to viewers on his show about the other cast members finding out about Tom supposedly stealing money from his clients. He revealed, "What I think is interesting is that the women found out this season, it's like a mystery unraveling and every episode, you start to get a little more. And I think this week is the episode where the first article about Tom Girardi ripping off his clients comes out, and the women start to realize, they start to be like, 'Well, wait. What's this?'''