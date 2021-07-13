Ramona Singer Was Reportedly Fired From 'RHONY' for Being Too Expensive, Too White

Artistic trends are cyclical, and there are some people who happen to successfully ride the wave or capitalize on the fact that they were at the right place at the right time. There are some who can then transform that into a long-lasting, legit career or business opportunity. Then there are others whose "gimmick" turns out to be something a lot of people love watching for extended periods of time. And according to a RHONY source, Ramona Singer has been fired because Bravo's trying to get away from a specific "gimmick" of the show.

Why was Ramona Singer fired from the 'Real Housewives of New York City'?

Radar Online posted that the longtime cast member, who was with the series from its first season is slated to be cut from the cast once the dust of Season 13 settles. An inside source who apparently has the scoop on the direction that RHONY is going to take in Season 14 and onward has revealed that future plans do not involve Ramona.

"The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up," said the source. "Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it."

Source: Instagram

They also added that Ramona's race has something to do with her getting the ax. "Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore," the source continued. "A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast."