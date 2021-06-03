Anyone Can Stay at the 'RHOBH' Lake Tahoe House — but It Doesn't Come Cheap

Anyone Can Stay at the 'RHOBH' Lake Tahoe House — but It Doesn't Come CheapBy Jamie Lerner
Jun. 2 2021, Published 8:06 p.m. ET
If we could all vacation like the Real Housewives, we would definitely be living in the lap of luxury. In the recent episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we see Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton take a little getaway to Lake Tahoe.
And their little getaway is actually a full-on estate called Sherman Estate.
The eight cast members came together to vacation on Lake Tahoe, and the house they got is truly the definition of luxurious. There’s a movie theater, a hot tub, multiple bars — what more could we want? Of course, it does come at a pretty high price tag. So here’s everything we know about the RHOBH Lake Tahoe vacation house.
The ‘RHOBH’ Lake Tahoe house is available to rent on Airbnb.
Yep, any one of us could go stay at Sherman Estates, although it won’t be cheap. Just one night at the RHOBH Lake Tahoe vacation house runs for $8,000 on Airbnb.
It is truly for those living in luxury and actually is on Airbnb’s luxury-specific part of their platform. However, the house does hold 40 people, so if anyone has 39 friends that’ll travel to Lake Tahoe, it’ll only be $200 per night per person.
The house itself boasts 17 bedrooms, each with at least one full bed, if not two, along with 18 bathrooms. Also on the 15-acre estate are multiple outdoor living spaces, a hot tub, and a fire pit on the rooftop deck, as well as a home movie theater, wet bar, and game room.
The house also has beautiful views of scenic Lake Tahoe, which is between California and Nevada and is only a 10-minute drive from Lakeside Beach and the Heavenly Mountain ski lift. Who wouldn’t want to stay there?
Plus, since it’s part of Airbnb’s luxe platform, anyone staying at Sherman Estates can request a butler, airport transfer, groceries, concierge, spa service, and more.
The ‘RHOBH’ cast loved their Lake Tahoe house.
Although some of the cast members were nervous about going on vacation to Lake Tahoe, all eight of them ended up loving the house. Lisa, who booked the house, explained in RHOBH, “The house that I booked for this trip is huge. It's 17,000 square feet. It’s a good home. It’s gorgeous.”
Garcelle, on the other hand, was a bit nervous to go away with the ladies, since she only associated Lake Tahoe with bears and cold.
Eventually, though, all the housewives fell in love with the property, which will continue featuring in upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes. Crystal actually said, “This might be the best view I've ever seen from a house,” when referencing the rooftop deck.
The house itself is actually booked through until Oct. 25, so even if we want to travel RHOBH style, we’ll have to wait until November. Luckily for us, that’s sure to be beautiful with all the snow and ice surrounding the mountains — plus, that’s prime ski season! For now, we can just enjoy the drama that goes down in Sherman Estate.
Tune into new episodes of RHOBH Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.