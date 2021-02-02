Is Rebel Wilson Still Dating 'RHOBH' Star Adrienne Maloof's Ex?

Though it wasn't her first acting gig, the 2011 film Bridesmaids proved to be Rebel Wilson's breakout role. She played Brynn, the eccentric roommate of main character Annie (Kristen Wiig). The scene of her describing getting her lower back tattoo in the film had audiences in stitches, and she soon became a highly in-demand actress.

Rebel went on to appear in the Pitch Perfect series as Fat Amy, and she later got starring roles in Bachelorette and Isn't It Romantic.