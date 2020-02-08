We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
rebel-wilson-weight-loss-1579443620876.jpg
Source: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Shows She's Serious About Her "Year of Health"

By

Whether she's hamming it up as "Fat Amy" on Pitch Perfect, or cracking up audiences in Bridesmaids, Isn't It Romantic?, and The Hustle, Rebel Wilson is always good for a laugh. Recently, the plus-size comedic actress made a New Year's resolution to prioritize her health in 2020. And Rebel's recent weight loss is proof she's already killing it in the gym.

Fans of Rebel already know the actress brings her own brand of funny with her on-screen in whatever film she's working on. (Heck, she even managed to make the box office flop, Cats, a slightly better movie just by being in it.) What some fans might not know about Rebel is she's used her weight in the past to stand out as an actress in the highly-competitive industry. 