Does Denise Richards Want to Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'?

After two seasons of being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Denise Richards turned in her diamond and announced that she was leaving the series. Her exit came after the ongoing drama with fellow castmate Brandi Glanville, which played out in a tense Season 10. In that season, Denise found herself at odds with pretty much most of her costars. The other woman on RHOBH accused Denise of being a hypocrite.

She voiced her discontent about the topic of threesomes being brought up at a family barbecue, and the ladies didn't like that. The rumor that she and Brandi allegedly had an affair probably had something to do with that. Also once the rumor started circulating, the cast was split on if it was true or not. Some of the Housewives believed Brandi, while others took Denise's side, who adamantly denied it. Lately, there's been chatter about whether Denise would return to the franchise.

The talk around that seemed to have started after Garcelle Beauvais appeared on Watch What Happens Live . The Housewife revealed that Denise might be open to returning to the reality television series. She teased, "I think she wants to come back. Somebody's gotta go, though." Garcelle hinted at the fact that Lisa Rinna would have to leave the franchise. Since her statement, fans have been wondering if Denise would come back to RHOBH . Here's where Denise stands on wanting her diamond back.

Is Denise Richards coming back to 'RHOBH' next season?

It appears that Denise Richards isn't ruling out a possibility of her coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Denise spoke about what her former costar Garcelle shared a few months back about a potential return. She shared, "You know, I really did enjoy working on the show. I hate even to say working on it. I liked being a part of the show, and I had fun with most of the women, not all."

Even though Denise isn't currently on the show, her name does come up quite a bit, and during the interview, Denise joked, "I am going to ask them, 'Do I get paid for every time my name comes up?' I just started watching the last couple of episodes." She disclosed when talking about a comeback, "You know, I always say 'never say never.'" Per Page Six, a source says she's been wanting to come back to the series, but she wanted more money than Bravo was willing to give.

