What Is Kathy Hilton's Net Worth? The 'Real Housewives' Star Makes What You'd Think

What Is Kathy Hilton's Net Worth? The 'Real Housewives' Star Makes What You'd ThinkBy Anna Garrison
May. 11 2022, Published 3:24 p.m. ET
Although Kathy Hilton's half-sisters Kim and Kyle Richards were staples on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy herself only appeared in a guest capacity on and off until Season 11. Now Kathy is on the show as a "friend" after enthusiastic critical reception to her initial re-appearance in 2020.
Kathy is iconic for so many reasons, including being the mother of socialite Paris Hilton, but what is her net worth? Here's everything we know about the RHOBH star's finances.
What is Kathy Hilton's net worth?
Before she was Paris's mom, an RHOBH star, or even a socialite, Kathy Hilton (neé Avanzino) was a child actress. She grew up in Los Angeles, and began a career as a child actress in 1968, appearing in television shows such as Bewitched, Happy Days, Nanny and the Professor, and The Rockford Files.
After she retired from acting in 1979, Kathy married businessman Richard Hilton. Richard is a co-founder of Hilton & Hyland, a real estate brokerage, and grandson to Hilton Hotel founder Conrad Hilton. Kathy was 20 years old at the time, and Richard was 23. The two share four children: Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton, and Conrad Hilton.
During the 1980s and 1990s, Kathy operated her antique store on Sunset Plaza, known as The Staircase. Per Wikipedia, she debuted merchandise on the QVC network in 2002, and in 2007 began advertising her skincare line on HSN. Kathy also launched a perfume in 2008 called "My Secret."
In 2012, Kathy moved on to design a collection of party dresses known as the Kathy Hilton Collection, and the dresses were sold in a variety of upscale stores such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kathy's estimated net worth is valued at $350 million. In addition to her personal business exploits, the Hilton family is involved in multi-million dollar real estate company, so it's easy to see how their wealth could add up over the years!
Kathy has long been in a feud with her half-siblings, but it appears the sisters may try to mend fences in new episodes of RHOBH. A preview for Season 12 on April 7, 2022, featured Kyle calling Kathy out for saying negative things about her. Fans are eager to see if this season will finally culminate in some family feud backstory ... and whether the estranged sisters will finally bury the hatchet.
All-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.