What Is Kathy Hilton's Net Worth? The 'Real Housewives' Star Makes What You'd Think

During the 1980s and 1990s, Kathy operated her antique store on Sunset Plaza, known as The Staircase. Per Wikipedia, she debuted merchandise on the QVC network in 2002, and in 2007 began advertising her skincare line on HSN. Kathy also launched a perfume in 2008 called "My Secret."

In 2012, Kathy moved on to design a collection of party dresses known as the Kathy Hilton Collection, and the dresses were sold in a variety of upscale stores such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom.