Who's the Richest Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? Here Are Their Net Worths Ranked

Season 12 of RHOBH promises to show more interactions between the Beverly Hills elite. Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards will hold their coveted diamonds for another year. The Bravo series also added a new housewife, Sanela Diana Jenkins, to the mix.

While the cast frequently discusses money, even diehard RHOBH fans might not know who the richest castmate is. So, let’s dive into a ranking of the main cast's net worths.