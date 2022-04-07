The 'RHOBH' Season 12 Cast Features One Newcomer and a "Friend" Who Has a Major Connection to Will Smith

The 'RHOBH' Season 12 Cast Features One Newcomer and a "Friend" Who Has a Major Connection to Will SmithBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 7 2022, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
If you thought that Erika Girardi's high-profile divorce from Tom Girardi brought the drama in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you may want to prepare yourself to watch the trailer for the upcoming twelfth season.
Bravo released a teaser clip for Season 12 on April 7, which showcases the latest in Erika's ongoing divorce, and it also highlights a few storylines that have been circulating on fan accounts online — from Lisa Rinna's fight with Kathy Hilton, to dramatic trips to Aspen, Colo. and Mexico, to the terrifying robbery at Dorit Kemsley's home.
The Season 12 trailer also introduces fans to a few new faces, including full-time cast member, and a "friend" who is no stranger to the series. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the jaw-dropping trailer, the full cast list, and the premiere date.
The 'RHOBH' Season 12 trailer showcases one new cast member, and a new "friend."
After a popular season due to the drama surrounding Erika's personal life, the entire Season 11 cast is back. Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are continuing their full-time roles. Kathy Hilton is also set to return as a "friend" for the second season in a row.
The returners are joined by a new full-time star, Sanela "Diana" Jenkins. The Bosnian entrepreneur is known for her work with the Melissa Odabash swimwear line, for Neuro Drinks, and for producing the photo book, Room 23. The mom of three is linked to the group through her friendship with Lisa.
The second new Season 12 addition will be part of the cast in a supporting "friend role." Sheree Zampino
Longtime RHOBH fans will remember that Sheree has had a few cameos on the show before, in Seasons 4, 10, and 11. The actress/reality star shares a son named Trey with ex-husband, Will Smith.
In addition to highlighting the stars, the trailer hints at all of the drama that is to come on the new season.
"Be very careful, because she's not who she says she is," Lisa ominously says at the beginning of the teaser.
"She was saying things that could ruin people's lives," the Rinna Beauty creator says about one of her co-stars later on in the video. Lisa also grieves the death of her mom, Lois Rinna, in a heartbreaking moment in the trailer.
Meanwhile, Erika is done with her co-stars questioning her every post-divorce move — especially when they bring up her drinking.
"It's my life to burn down," Erika says, which could be in reference to her association with ex-husband Tom Girardi's ongoing legal battles.
She also wonders why Crystal is taking the side of Tom's former clients, many of whom have accused him of embezzling their settlements.
"I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me," she tells Crystal during a different scene.
Newcomer Diana is also set to make a splash on the season, and she's seen in the trailer getting involved in a bit of conflict with Sutton.
Sutton calls Diana "a soulless person," to which Diana responds by asking if she "need[s] a new villain."
These women may all be diamond holders, but nothing is as glamorous as it seems in Beverly Hills.
The 'RHOBH' Season 12 premiere date might be sooner than fans anticipated.
The highly-anticipated twelfth season of the 90210 franchise will kick off on Bravo on May 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will air on the network on Wednesdays, and they'll be available to stream on Peacock later.