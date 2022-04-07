The 'RHOBH' Season 12 Cast Features One Newcomer and a "Friend" Who Has a Major Connection to Will Smith

If you thought that Erika Girardi's high-profile divorce from Tom Girardi brought the drama in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, then you may want to prepare yourself to watch the trailer for the upcoming twelfth season.

Bravo released a teaser clip for Season 12 on April 7, which showcases the latest in Erika's ongoing divorce, and it also highlights a few storylines that have been circulating on fan accounts online — from Lisa Rinna's fight with Kathy Hilton, to dramatic trips to Aspen, Colo. and Mexico, to the terrifying robbery at Dorit Kemsley's home.