Two Former 'RHOBH' Cast Members Featured Their Daughters' Weddings on the Show

While all of The Real Housewives franchises feature a certain level of opulence and luxury as the ladies show off designer clothing, expansive homes, and high-end cars, there's no denying that the cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have always flaunted a different level of wealth.

Since the reality series debuted in 2010, viewers have seen the women hire full-time hair and makeup teams (aka glam squads), and purchase pieces of jewelry that are worth more than six-figures. Most recently, on Season 11 they got to witness Kathy Hilton take Sutton Stracke on a tour of her $55 million investment property.

It's no surprise then that, when the women throw parties, they tend to be elaborate affairs. Over the years, we've seen several cast members celebrate graduations, family weddings, and birthday parties in front of the cameras.

The daughters of two past RHOBH stars have even filmed their weddings for the show. Keep reading for the refresher on the epic RHOBH wedding soirees.