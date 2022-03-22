Why Fans Are Predicting Kandi Burruss Will Leave ‘RHOA’ for ‘Kandi and the Gang’ Season 2

On the March 17, 2022, episode of the It’s Tricky podcast, Kandi told host Raquel Harper about her past feuds with NeNe and Phaedra. During the conversation, when asked if she would stay on RHOA if Phaedra returned, Kandi said no. (The attorney and licensed mortician got fired from the series in Season 9 after spreading a rumor about Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, allegedly trying to drug Porsha Williams.)

As the Kandi's Ski Trip star told Raquel, “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact.”