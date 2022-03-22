Why Fans Are Predicting Kandi Burruss Will Leave ‘RHOA’ for ‘Kandi and the Gang’ Season 2

Why Fans Are Predicting Kandi Burruss Will Leave ‘RHOA’ for ‘Kandi and the Gang’ Season 2By Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 22 2022, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Fans can’t get enough of Kandi Burruss’s show Kandi and the Gang. Since its debut on March 6, 2022, the show — which centers around Kandi and her family’s business, Old Lady Gang — has built a solid fan base.
Kandi and the Gang also received comparisons to Vanderpump Rules, which is Lisa Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff. Following a successful run on RHOBH, Lisa left the series and primarily focused on her restaurant’s show. Now that Kandi also has a platform on her own, some fans think she could leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta behind.
Will there be a 'Kandi and the Gang' Season 2? Fans think Kandi Burruss could leave ‘RHOA’ and NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks will take over.
On the March 17, 2022, episode of the It’s Tricky podcast, Kandi told host Raquel Harper about her past feuds with NeNe and Phaedra. During the conversation, when asked if she would stay on RHOA if Phaedra returned, Kandi said no. (The attorney and licensed mortician got fired from the series in Season 9 after spreading a rumor about Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, allegedly trying to drug Porsha Williams.)
As the Kandi's Ski Trip star told Raquel, “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact.”
In the same interview, Kandi said NeNe also made disparaging claims about her off-camera. Kandi claimed that after their fallout regarding the network’s choice to give Kandi several spinoffs outside of RHOA, her former co-star called her a “c--n.”
With each episode, Kandi and the Gang’s success has continued growing in ratings. During its second episode, the show began trending on Twitter. Additionally, though, Phaedra and NeNe’s names appeared on multiple timelines. Some fans have since predicted RHOA Season 14 may be Kandi’s last.
According to some Twitter fans, the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer will receive a Season 2 of Kandi and the Gang, causing her to leave RHOA. Once she does, NeNe and Phaedra would return to the show as full-time cast members, much like Shereé Whitfield and Kim Zolciak-Biermann did in previous seasons.
As of now, a second season of Kandi and the Gang has not been announced.
Kandi Burruss thinks someone “secretly” wants her to leave ‘RHOA.’
Recent predictions about Kandi's future on RHOA came after years of exit rumors. Some fans have discussed if the Masked Singer winner is a correct fit for the show throughout the years. Kandi also does multiple projects outside of RHOA, including her sex toy line and her role as Roselyn Perry on The Chi. She also juggles motherhood to her children Riley, Ace, and Blaze.
Despite her bustling opportunities, Kandi doesn’t want to quit her multiple jobs anytime soon. She said no one had asked her to exit RHOA and maintained she has a successful relationship with the network.
Kandi also claims someone behind the scenes could be responsible for starting the rumors.
"I didn't understand,” Kandi told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “I don't know who makes these rumors up. I think somebody secretly wants to get rid of me or something. I'm like, 'Too late. I already filmed Season 14.'"
Kandi and the Gang airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.