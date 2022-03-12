Kandi Burruss Said Mama Joyce “Bumps Heads” With Her Restaurants’ Employees

Yet despite the success, Kandi isn’t planning on leaving RHOA anytime soon. Although rumors swirled that The Real's Jeannie Mai is replacing her, Kandi said she was starring in Season 14 and had already started filming when the reports surfaced.

"I didn't understand. I don't know who makes these rumors up," Kandi told Entertainment Tonight. "I think somebody secretly wants to get rid of me or something. I'm like, 'Too late. I already filmed Season 14.'"

"I’m cool with Jeannie, And I love her," she added. "So, please, I would love for her to come on. Like for the next [season]."

Kandi and the Gang airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.