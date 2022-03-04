'The Real Housewives of Atlanta's' Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton Bumps Heads in Season 14

“And with Marlo [Hampton] — whew, chile — she needed her peach, let’s just say that,” Kandi told the outlet. “She was doing the most. We actually had a very, very bad moment this season where we bumped heads worse than we did back in Season 4 or 5. We’re in a better place right now, but when it happened, I didn’t know if we were going to come back. So it was a lot of great TV this season, let’s just say. I can’t wait for everybody to get a chance to see.”