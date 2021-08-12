Porsha Williams Has Officially Said Goodbye to 'Dish Nation' — Fans Believe 'RHOA' Is Next

When life brings upon new chapters, sometimes, we must close old ones. This saying holds weight for reality star Porsha Williams . For eight years, we’ve watched Porsha deliver hilarious commentary on Dish Nation . And now, Porsha is ready to close her chapter on the entertainment news show for good.

Plenty of theories are being thrown around about the cause of Porsha’s departure from Dish Nation. From her upcoming marriage to Simon Guobadia to Porsha focusing on new projects, the theories are endless. So, people have one question in mind: Why is Porsha really leaving Dish Nation? Read on to get your answer.

Porsha Williams announced that she’s leaving 'Dish Nation' and alluded to working on other projects.

On August 11, 2021, Porsha set social media ablaze with the news that she was leaving Dish Nation. In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old explained that she has started new chapters in her life, which warrant her departure from the show. She also shared that her last day will be August 27, 2021.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard,” she wrote. “For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

Many celebrities and fans wished Porsha well and expressed their sadness. “So sad you won’t be with us on @dishnation every morning (missing you already), but this is what it means to step out on faith & to go where God leads! Wishing you the best Queen … love ya! (P.S. am I still invited to your wedding),” Sherri Shepherd wrote.

“Congrats on eight years at Dish. Your best is yet to come,” Porsha’s ex-fiancé and baby daddy Dennis McKinley wrote. It's unclear what new projects Porsha will be working on, but fans believe that she may be setting her sights on a bigger platform.

#PorshaWilliams has just announced that she will be saying goodbye to DishNation, I never knew that she would be announcing that she’s leaving this radio show! It just puts into perspective that if she’s leaving Dish what else could she be saying her goodbyes to?#RHOA pic.twitter.com/DuhHSlwZUG — THE RHOA TEA🍑☕️ (@RHOATEA) August 11, 2021 Source: Twitter