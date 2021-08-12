Porsha Williams Has Officially Said Goodbye to 'Dish Nation' — Fans Believe 'RHOA' Is Next

Porsha Williams Has Officially Said Goodbye to 'Dish Nation' — Fans Believe 'RHOA' Is NextBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 12 2021, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
When life brings upon new chapters, sometimes, we must close old ones. This saying holds weight for reality star Porsha Williams. For eight years, we’ve watched Porsha deliver hilarious commentary on Dish Nation. And now, Porsha is ready to close her chapter on the entertainment news show for good.
Plenty of theories are being thrown around about the cause of Porsha’s departure from Dish Nation. From her upcoming marriage to Simon Guobadia to Porsha focusing on new projects, the theories are endless. So, people have one question in mind: Why is Porsha really leaving Dish Nation? Read on to get your answer.
Porsha Williams announced that she’s leaving 'Dish Nation' and alluded to working on other projects.
On August 11, 2021, Porsha set social media ablaze with the news that she was leaving Dish Nation.
In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old explained that she has started new chapters in her life, which warrant her departure from the show. She also shared that her last day will be August 27, 2021.
“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard,” she wrote. “For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”
Many celebrities and fans wished Porsha well and expressed their sadness.
“So sad you won’t be with us on @dishnation every morning (missing you already), but this is what it means to step out on faith & to go where God leads! Wishing you the best Queen … love ya! (P.S. am I still invited to your wedding),” Sherri Shepherd wrote.
“Congrats on eight years at Dish. Your best is yet to come,” Porsha’s ex-fiancé and baby daddy Dennis McKinley wrote.
It's unclear what new projects Porsha will be working on, but fans believe that she may be setting her sights on a bigger platform.
Porsha’s 'Dish Nation' salary is unknown, but she has accumulated a decent net worth over the years.
One thing Porsha fans will agree on is that the reality star knows how to chase a bag. After her divorce from ex-NFL player Kordell Stewart almost left her broke, Porsha immediately sprung into action to build her own empire.
Porsha is currently working with a net worth of $400,000. This figure is a combination of her work as a cast member on RHOA, her bedding line, Pampered by Porsha, her hair extensions line Go Naked Hair, and her work with Dish Nation.
While Porsha’s Dish Nation salary is currently unknown, it’s safe to assume that she brings in serious bank since she has been with the show for eight years.
Porsha’s net worth will likely only increase due to her upcoming three-part series on Bravo — not to mention her marriage to Simon, which will also play a role in boosting her wealth, since the businessman is worth $40 million.
Fans believe that Porsha Williams will also be saying goodbye to 'RHOA.'
Now that Porsha has officially ended her journey with Dish Nation, social media users are convinced that she is leaving RHOA next.
In July 2021, LoveBScott reported that Porsha is “seriously considering” not returning to the Bravo franchise. A source told the outlet that "although the network loves Porsha and wants her to return, Porsha reportedly doesn’t want to deal with the negativity surrounding her soon-to-be husband."
The source continued, "Her biggest concern is that, for example, producers and/or the other ladies will bring other women to the show that Simon has allegedly been involved with."
And since many social media users had already called out the possibility of Porsha leaving the franchise when her engagement was announced, fans are convinced that she is getting ready to bid RHOA adieu.
Plus, Porsha’s April 2021 Instagram grand finale post of snapshots throughout her time on RHOA also served as proof to fans that she’s ready to go. But until Porsha makes her announcement, we'll have to wait and see.