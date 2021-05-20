'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Has Secured a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years

One thing about Porsha Williams : She plays no games when it comes to building her empire. As a star of Real Housewives of Atlanta , Porsha has come out of her shell and made strides in the entertainment and social justice spaces. As a result, her celebrity status is at an all-time high.

So, what is Porsha Williams’ net worth? Read on to get the lowdown on the star’s pockets.

With her newest (and somewhat controversial!) relationship development with Simon Guobadia , Porsha continues to remain focused on chasing the bag. And with the news of her three-part special on Bravo, fans are wondering just how much money the star is taking to the bank.

But we'll likely see Porsha's net worth increase soon thanks to her three-part special. Her impending marriage to business tycoon Simon Guobadia will also give her quite the monetary boost. Simon is worth a whopping $40 million, so Porsha is expected to get a piece of the pie once they have jumped the broom.

Various online reports state that Porsha has accumulated a net worth of approximately $400,000. This number is the combination of her appearance on RHOA, her bedding line Pampered By Porsha, her work on the show Dish Nation, and her hair extensions line Go Naked Hair.

Since Porsha has been a recurring cast member on the RHOA — one of the most popular Bravo shows — fans expect for the star to have a net worth in the millions. But her net worth is not quite that big yet.

Porsha Williams has just landed a three-part series on Bravo.

Like her or not, Porsha Williams is well on her way to becoming a mainstay on the Bravo network. RHOA viewers got to witness Porsha’s activism efforts during Season 13, and it looks like her efforts have worked in her favor.

In case you didn’t know, the reality star is the granddaughter of notable civil right leader Hosea Williams. Once Black Lives Matter sprung into action, she used her platform to spread knowledge and get involved. This led to the star being arrested on two occasions after protesting for the late Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. And of course, Bravo saw an opportunity and decided to cash in.

Page Six reports that Porsha will be getting a three-part Bravo special about her life. “It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with the engagement news,” a source told the outlet. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism, and her family.”

But, since news of her engagement to Simon has become a hot topic, the outlet reports that it may be a focal point of the special as well — which many fans believe to be the case. The special is set to start filing in the summer and can be expected to hit the small screen in late 2021 or early 2022.

Porsha is not new to the Bravo special game. In 2019, she was given a special Porsha’s Having a Baby that documented her pregnancy with baby Pilar and relationship with ex-fianceé Dennis McKinley.

