Porsha Williams' Spinoff Brings Her Ex and Her Fiancé Face-to-Face

Porsha Williams' Spinoff Brings Her Ex and Her Fiancé Face-to-FaceBy Kori Williams
Nov. 1 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Reality TV star Porsha Williams has made a name for herself thanks to the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans have come to love the drama she brings to each season, like getting engaged to her "friend's" former husband Simon Guobadia. Now that she is building a family of her own including her young daughter PJ, she's got new plans in the works at Bravo.
Porsha is getting her own spinoff of the Atlanta Housewives show called The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters. And if it's anything like the trailer, fans are going to love it. Here's what we know about the show and its release date so you don't miss any of the drama.
What is Porsha Williams' new show about?
Porsha's new show is actually a limited series about her family getting to know her soon-to-be husband Simon. But in the trailer, her voiceover says "this season on Porsha's Family Matters" — so we might be getting more if it does well.
Although we've gotten a close look at her personal life over the course of her time on Real Housewives, this show looks like it will be much more in-depth about not only Simon but her relationship with other members of her family.
In the trailer, we see that some of Porsha's family has their reservations about her marriage. He's been married three times previously, and you can hear someone in the background say that they thought Porsha would have been his second wife.
One person wants to know why all of Simon's previous marriages failed. Another is saying that Porsha and Simon got engaged after two weeks of being together. Someone else is saying they found out about the engagement on TV. Her mother Diane even says, "This trip can be the best thing for our entire family or it can be a complete fiasco." Either way, it's going to be a lot.
When is the 'Porsha's Family Matters' release date?
Porsha's Family Matters is set to premiere on Nov. 28, 2021. Fans can watch it on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.
In the first season of the show, Porsha takes a bunch of her family and Simon to Mexico for a family retreat that was organized by her sister Lauren, according to Bravo. It looks like it was meant to be all about calming energy and serenity to get away from all the drama at home.
But if that was the case, then Porsha's ex-fiancé and PJ's father, Dennis McKinley, shouldn't have shown up. There's also a scene in the trailer where they are having dinner and he says that he thinks that she's still in love with him. Later on, in a confessional, he says, "Things are never over with the baby's mother." Of course, he and Simon are there together, which is sure to lead to some drama on its own.
For now, it looks like almost everyone on this family trip is against Porsha and Simon's engagement. But Porsha says that not everyone knows how things really happened with their relationship. "The optics don't look great because people don't have all the facts," she said in a confessional. But if there's any time to learn, it might as well be when they're forced to be around each other in Mexico.