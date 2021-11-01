Porsha Williams' Spinoff Brings Her Ex and Her Fiancé Face-to-Face

Porsha's new show is actually a limited series about her family getting to know her soon-to-be husband Simon. But in the trailer, her voiceover says "this season on Porsha's Family Matters" — so we might be getting more if it does well.

Although we've gotten a close look at her personal life over the course of her time on Real Housewives, this show looks like it will be much more in-depth about not only Simon but her relationship with other members of her family.