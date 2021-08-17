'RHOA's' Marlo Hampton Revealed Swollen, Bruised Eyes After a Hair Transplant Procedure

Scrolling through social media can easily leave users wondering about the true price of beauty. Celebrities and everyday people are constantly trying out new beauty procedures — some big and small — in an effort to enhance their look. While Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) and “Mommy Makeovers” (breast augmentation with breast implants, tummy tuck surgery, and liposuction) have become standard practice, hair transplants are also becoming more popular.

If you’re a fan of RHOA’s Marlo Hampton , then you know that the star has no qualms about going under the knife. However, her latest beauty procedure — a hair transplant — has left her with some temporary side effects that are not pleasing to the eye. So, what exactly happened to Marlo Hampton’s hair transplant? Read on to get the lowdown.

‘RHOA’s’ Marlo Hampton went through a hair transplant procedure that has left her with swollen, bruised eyes.

On Aug. 15, 2021, the RHOA star took to Instagram Live to discuss her hair transplant procedure with her fans. And while it appears that the star is in great spirits, fans couldn’t get past her appearance.

In the video, Marlo can be seen sporting swollen and bruised eyes. The 45-year-old explained that her shocking appearance is due to a hair transplant procedure that involved moving hair to her scalp to improve the look of her edges (baby hairs).

Marlo shared that the swelling is caused by “the fluids.” “Everything from my head went to my face,” Marlo said. “My eyes were closed like this. It was bad.”

Although Marlo’s side effects have given many people pause about the hair transplant process, she is happy with her decision. “I felt like it’s so worth it. It was so worth it,” Marlo told fans.

The bombshell also went into detail about why it was so important for her to undergo this procedure and share the results with fans. Marlo highlighted the fact that a lot of Black women suffer from hair retention issues due to improper styling practices and hair care methods.

“I feel in the Black community a lot of black women are ashamed of it, and I feel like a lot of us have retention from braids and glue and just not taking care of our hair,” Marlo explained. “I have had issues with my edges for years. From micro braids, braids … It’s something I always wanted to do. I would just never do it because when I Google, I would be like ‘I’m not shaving the back of my head, I’m not letting them cut it.'”

They said marlo Hampton risked her life for some edges😭 — Taj♈️ (@xTajv) August 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

Marlo got hair transplant for her edges now her eyes are swollen. Like huh — Dj Sham New page (@DjSham_) August 16, 2021 Source: Twitter