'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Stars Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton Have Beef

Another day, another beef on The Real Housewives of Atlanta to unpack. If you’re an avid viewer of the Bravo hit show, you know that the ladies will keep you entertained with their funny antics, lavish vacations, and drama-filled storylines. And while this season has taken fans by surprise since Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have buried the hatchet and fixed their issues, it has shifted the dynamic of the Season 13 storyline.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Porsha Williams and Marlo are in the middle of a feud. Since it seems to Porsha that Marlo is siding with Kenya about what went down with the Strippergate situation, things have been tense between the two. But of course, there are so many levels to the situation.

Keep reading to get the 4-1-1 as to why Porsha and Marlo are butting heads.