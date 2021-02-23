Kenya Moore Thinks These Two Atlanta Housewives Had A Threesome With an Exotic Dancer

According to reports, although reality star Tanya Sam hasn’t officially quit the show, she did decide to stop filming after her alleged rendezvous with Porsha and BOLO. The tech entrepreneur is currently engaged to Paul Judge, who was previously accused of flirting with another woman in a bar.

In an Instagram post last year, Tanya addressed the rumors of infidelity in a post that read, “I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE.”

You can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.