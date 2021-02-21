Cynthia Bailey From 'RHOA' and Husband Mike Hill Are Stronger Than Ever

Back in October 2020, Real Housewives of Atlanta 's Cynthia Bailey got married to sports broadcaster Mike Hill, and so far, it seems like a fairytale relationship. When they got married, they announced, "Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other."

They exclusively told People , "We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all."

Is Cynthia Bailey from 'RHOA' still married?

While a lot of reality TV relationships tend to fizzle, Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill are still happily married. The evidence is primarily on Instagram: Cynthia has "Mrs. Bailey-Hill" in her bio section, recently posted a one-year anniversary tribute, and shared with fans how she and Mike celebrated Black Love Day on Feb. 13.

Article continues below advertisement

"February 13th is “BLACK LOVE DAY.” Appreciate & cherish 'BLACK LOVE' all day, everyday," Cynthia wrote in her caption, sharing a beautiful photo of herself and Mike.

Article continues below advertisement

Mike is also very clearly in love and obsessed with his wife. In February 2021, he wrote a long message dedicated to Cynthia on her birthday. (Partners, take note.) "I want to tell the world how wonderful you are everyday but today is your special day. I thank God for the day you were born because you’ve been a blessing to us all!" Mike wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "I’m looking forward to growing “better” with you as we get older, while feeling the happiness of a young child!! You’re an amazing woman @cynthiabailey & I’m so proud to be your husband. Your best is yet to come. You’re just getting started." So, yeah, this couple seem to be in it for the long haul.

On Feb. 11, Cynthia told Page Six exactly how she plans on making this marriage (her second) work. “I’ve learned from all the mistakes in my first marriage and I don’t want to make those same mistakes in my second marriage. God willing, this is my happy ending and I’m doing everything on my end as a wife to make sure my marriage works this time around," the RHOA star shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

The small things still make her really excited, like getting food together. “I mean, for any excuse that I say ‘husband’ — ‘Oh, let me ask my husband. Oh, you want to order food? Oh let me see if my husband wants food!'” she said. She added that when they have time together, they keep things pretty relaxed. “When we have some downtime, we just honestly love to either cook, have movie night or order food,” Cynthia shared.