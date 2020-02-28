We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gettyimages-937747738-1575670737221.jpg
Source: Getty Images

'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore's Divorce from Marc Daly Just Got More Intense

By

In October of 2019, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore announced that she and her husband Marc Daly were filing for divorce. The two share a child together, Brooklyn, who was born in November of 2018. 

On the show, Kenya and Marc's crumbling marriage has been a major plotline. While Kenya is known to her co-stars as the queen of confrontation, they noticed that when it comes to her marriage, she backs down and lets Marc be in control.

After their separation was announced, rumors started circulating about why they broke up, including allegations of cheating. Both parties have remained mostly quiet about their split, but Kenya just removed her married name from her Instagram profile. Ahead of the March 1 episode of the series, a teaser clip showed Marc saying that he hated being married to the reality star. 