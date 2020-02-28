'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore's Divorce from Marc Daly Just Got More Intense

In October of 2019, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore announced that she and her husband Marc Daly were filing for divorce. The two share a child together, Brooklyn, who was born in November of 2018.

On the show, Kenya and Marc's crumbling marriage has been a major plotline. While Kenya is known to her co-stars as the queen of confrontation, they noticed that when it comes to her marriage, she backs down and lets Marc be in control.