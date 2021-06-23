'RHOA' Fans Are Calling for Falynn's Return — and the Star Has Set Things Straight

'RHOA' Fans Are Calling for Falynn's Return — and the Star Has Set Things StraightBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 23 2021, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
It appears that the Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have spoken. Viewers of the hit Bravo series have long been vocal about which ladies they love, love to hate, and would love to see off the show. While it’s no surprise that fans have been campaigning for the legendary Nene Leakes to return, they also have another woman in mind — Falynn Guobadia.
Although Falynn only appeared in a few episodes, viewers fell in love with her. Not only is she gorgeous, but Falynn is also very relatable and appears to be a fabulous mother and businesswoman. And of course, Porsha Williams' engagement to Simon Guobadia is reason enough for fans to see her return. But, will Falynn join the cast of RHOA again? Read on as we give you the 4-1-1.
Falynn Guobadia said that she will not return to ‘RHOA.’
One thing fans love about Falynn is how open and honest she is. And in true fashion, she put it all out on the table via Instagram Stories.
On June 22, 2021, Falyn decided to engage with her followers on Instagram. And in an impromptu Q+A session with her fans, the model decided to shed some light on a variety of topics — including her future on RHOA.
“Will you be on the next season of RHOA?” a fan asked.
“No,” Falynn responded.
While the news is upsetting for fans, many people had a feeling that she wouldn’t be cast after watching her recent exclusive interview on Up and Adam with host Adam Newell.
In the interview, Falynn shared that RHOA producers said that she "didn’t have the right look for the show.” Upon further explanation, Falynn revealed that producers were upset that she chased after a cast member with a golf club after being called a racial slur.
And naturally, many fans were upset with the news. After all, RHOA has seen its share of violence. From Porsha Williams attacking Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore to Nene Leakes attacking a cameraman, the list goes on. And many viewers felt that Bravo may be icing Falynn out because they are trying to keep Porsha happy.
Fans also believe that Porsha’s relationship with Simon Guobadia is the reason Falynn won’t be on 'RHOA' anymore.
The general consensus among fans regarding Porsha's engagement to Simon Guobadia — Falynn’s estranged husband — is that it’s morally wrong and disrespectful. However, Porsha and Simon appear to be unfazed by the naysayers.
And since the relationship came as a surprise to RHOA viewers and fans, it’s believed that Porsha specifically told producers that she wouldn’t film with Falynn. Moreover, fans believe that Porsha may have threatened to leave the show.
Because Porsha is one of the longest-standing peach holders, many believe that they decided to keep Falynn away. However, producers have yet to publicly share their reasoning for not keeping Falynn for Season 14.
Still, the entire situation has continued to leave a bad taste in the mouths of RHOA fans. It has long been discussed that there is favoritism going on behind the scenes — mainly with Porsha — and fans are tired of it.
Although Falynn will no longer be part of the Bravo franchise, she did share her opinions on Porsha via Instagram Stories.
“Do you have any hard feelings toward Porsha?” a fan asked Falynn.
“I do not have any feelings for a person who does not travel on the same frequency as I,” Falynn responded.
Falynn is the true definition of a class act. And although she will not be on RHOA anymore, the model did tease that we will be seeing more of her soon.