'RHOA' Fans Are Calling for Falynn's Return — and the Star Has Set Things Straight

It appears that the Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have spoken. Viewers of the hit Bravo series have long been vocal about which ladies they love, love to hate, and would love to see off the show. While it’s no surprise that fans have been campaigning for the legendary Nene Leakes to return, they also have another woman in mind — Falynn Guobadia .

Although Falynn only appeared in a few episodes, viewers fell in love with her. Not only is she gorgeous, but Falynn is also very relatable and appears to be a fabulous mother and businesswoman. And of course, Porsha Williams' engagement to Simon Guobadia is reason enough for fans to see her return. But, will Falynn join the cast of RHOA again? Read on as we give you the 4-1-1.

Falynn Guobadia said that she will not return to ‘RHOA.’

One thing fans love about Falynn is how open and honest she is. And in true fashion, she put it all out on the table via Instagram Stories. On June 22, 2021, Falyn decided to engage with her followers on Instagram. And in an impromptu Q+A session with her fans, the model decided to shed some light on a variety of topics — including her future on RHOA.

“Will you be on the next season of RHOA?” a fan asked. “No,” Falynn responded. While the news is upsetting for fans, many people had a feeling that she wouldn’t be cast after watching her recent exclusive interview on Up and Adam with host Adam Newell.

In the interview, Falynn shared that RHOA producers said that she "didn’t have the right look for the show.” Upon further explanation, Falynn revealed that producers were upset that she chased after a cast member with a golf club after being called a racial slur.

