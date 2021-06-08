'RHOA's' Falynn Guobadia's Estranged Husband Simon Accuses Her of Being Pregnant by Another Man

'RHOA's' Falynn Guobadia's Estranged Husband Simon Accuses Her of Being Pregnant by Another ManBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 8 2021, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
And the messiness continues. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans and social media users have been trying to wrap their heads around the drama surrounding Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement. Many believed that the dust would settle over time, but it appears that the drama and accusations are far from over.
Ever since Porsha and the Nigerian businessman went public, Simon has been vocal about his reasons for splitting from estranged wife Falynn Guobadia. His “truth” consisted of wild accusations about Falynn — including that Falynn cheated and got pregnant by her assistant. It has all left social media users picking sides while others simply want the truth.
Is Falynn Guobadia pregnant? Get comfortable as we give you the 4-1-1.
Some fans think Falynn Guobadia is pregnant; others aren't so sure.
The latest development in the demise of Falynn and Simon’s marriage and his engagement to Porsha is these new pregnancy rumors.
If you’ve been keeping up with the drama, there has long been speculation about cheating with both parties. Now, Simon has decided to share even more tea on why he and Falynn are getting divorced.
In a now-deleted post, Simon reposted a clip from Falynn’s upcoming interview about her speaking on the entire situation. In his caption, he called out Falynn for cheating on him and becoming pregnant by another man.
"The face of [the] cheating wife ... Let’s start with why I filed for divorce,” Simon wrote. "Let’s start with who she cheated with and [is] currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for — post-divorce. His Instagram handle is @itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there."
Simon's new revelation set social media on fire, but many people are skeptical about the news. For starters, Falynn doesn't appear to be pregnant in the teaser clip or in her latest photos on Instagram.
Not to mention, many think that Simon and Porsha have been controlling the narrative from the very beginning. In other words, some fans believe that Simon is simply trying to muddy up Falynn’s image in an attempt to sway public opinion about his upcoming marriage to Porsha.
Falynn will address the cheating and pregnancy rumors in an interview with Adam Newell on 'Up and Adam Live.'
Despite all the rumors running rampant, Falynn has only released two statements in regard to the situation — one on Instagram and another on the social app Clubhouse.
“Thank you guys for all of your support and the naysayers, it’s been very interesting,” she said on May 11, 2021, in a Clubhouse room. “This situation is not over and more information will come out.”
Now, Falynn is ready to share her side of the story in an upcoming exclusive interview with Adam Newell on Up and Adam Live on YouTube.
Falynn posted a minute-long clip of the upcoming June 10, 2021, interview on her Instagram page. “My truth,” she wrote. "Catch this exclusive only on YouTube on June 10."
In the clip, Falynn tearfully explains how much the situation has hurt her and responds to cheating rumors.
“Fans were speculating that you may have been cheating on Simon,” host Adam Newell tells Falynn in the clip.
“Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught,” Falynn tells Adam.
“He convinced you to join a show and now he’s engaged to one of the cast members,” Adam says to Falynn.
“God, the balls on him,” Falynn tells Adam. "I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts. It hurts like hell."
It’s safe to say that the drama is far from over. And we’re happy that Falynn will finally be able to dispel the rumors and share her take on the controversial situation.