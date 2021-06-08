'RHOA's' Falynn Guobadia's Estranged Husband Simon Accuses Her of Being Pregnant by Another Man

And the messiness continues. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans and social media users have been trying to wrap their heads around the drama surrounding Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement . Many believed that the dust would settle over time, but it appears that the drama and accusations are far from over.

Ever since Porsha and the Nigerian businessman went public, Simon has been vocal about his reasons for splitting from estranged wife Falynn Guobadia. His “truth” consisted of wild accusations about Falynn — including that Falynn cheated and got pregnant by her assistant. It has all left social media users picking sides while others simply want the truth.

Is Falynn Guobadia pregnant? Get comfortable as we give you the 4-1-1.