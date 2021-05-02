Tanya Sam Quit the Filming of Season 13 of 'RHOA' — Will She Be Back?By Leila Kozma
Company owner and tech entrepreneur Tanya Sam made her debut in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA )— and she became a fan favorite in no time.
Tanya announced that she withdrew herself from the filming of Season 13 of RHOA in November 2020, after the first rumors about Cynthia Bailey's engagement party (aka the "Strippergate") got out. She didn't appear in the RHOA "Reunion Part 1" either. So, did Tanya quit RHOA altogether? Will she be back in Season 14?
Did Tanya leave 'RHOA'? Why did she quit filming Season 13?
Tanya announced that she wouldn't be appearing in the rest of Season 13 of RHOA in November 2020, after learning that Cynthia's bachelorette party — and the steamy scenes that ensued — were going to be heavily promoted.
Tanya didn't appear in "Reunion Part 1," and she isn't credited on "Reunion Part 2" either. As sources told TMZ back then, she didn't officially quit RHOA, however.
As Kenya Moore previously alleged, Tanya and Porsha Williams were the most likely to have participated in a threesome with Bolo, the actor and exotic dancer also in attendance at Cynthia's party. The claims quickly took on a new life on social media.
"I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity any further. The rumor circulating about me is not true," she responded to the allegations via an Instagram post shared on Oct. 10, 2020.
In a previous episode of RHOA, however, Tanya seemingly confirmed that she slept in Porsha's room that night.
"All I know is that I spent the night in this girl's [while gesturing at Porsha Williams] room," Tanya remarked in a crucial scene of Episode 11.
"I know Porsha's voice. I know it was her in the room, and Tanya admitted to being in the room with Porsha. Case closed," Kenya replied.
Aside from the scene, Tanya maintained that she played no role in the tryst.
Tanya and her fiancé, Paul Judge, had to deal with the Cookie Lady rumors in Season 12.
Tanya met her fiancé, Paul Judge, almost a decade ago. Their relationship was put to a test several times since Tanya first appeared on RHOA, however.
In a Season 12 episode of the show, a mystery woman dubbed as the "The Cookie Lady" (real name: Shiana White) claimed that she had a flirtatious exchange with Paul. Things quickly got out of hand — leaving Tanya and Paul in the undoubtedly uncomfortable position of having to defend their relationship repeatedly.
According to TMZ, Tanya was dissatisfied with the edit — so much so that it might have played a role in her decision to abandon the filming of Season 13 of RHOA in a seemingly abrupt manner.
It's understood that Tanya only fled the filming of Season 13. She has yet to share further updates on where she stands. It's unknown if she intends to return to RHOA in the future.
