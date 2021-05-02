Tanya Sam Quit the Filming of Season 13 of 'RHOA' — Will She Be Back?

Company owner and tech entrepreneur Tanya Sam made her debut in Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA )— and she became a fan favorite in no time.

Tanya announced that she withdrew herself from the filming of Season 13 of RHOA in November 2020, after the first rumors about Cynthia Bailey's engagement party (aka the "Strippergate") got out. She didn't appear in the RHOA "Reunion Part 1" either. So, did Tanya quit RHOA altogether? Will she be back in Season 14?