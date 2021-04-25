According to a New Rumor, Kandi Burruss Might Be the Next Star to Leave 'RHOA'

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming to an end, and fans are already placing their bets on which cast members are likely to stay and which ones might go.

Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and Kandi Burruss are some of the stars currently in the mix. Meanwhile, some fans claim that RHOA heavyweights like Phaedra Parks or Shereé Whitfield could be making a comeback. So, who will appear on Season 14 of RHOA? Is Kandi leaving the show?