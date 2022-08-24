Kandi Burruss’s BFF, DonJuan Clark, Joined Her “Gang” Many Years Ago

Prior to joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 2, Kandi Burruss already had a solid crew in place, many of which are still around today. One of Kandi’s closest friends, DonJuan Clark, has seen Miss “Keep A Bag” herself through numerous relationships and even more business ventures.

Throughout the years, DonJuan has been recognized as Kandi’s right hand and for standing up for his friend when needed. However, some fans may not know how their friendship even came to be. How did DonJuan and Kandi meet?