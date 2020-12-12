Did Riley From 'RHOA' Get a Nose Job? Commenters Are Going Wild Over Recent IG Photos

People started noticing Riley Burruss, Real Housewives of Atlanta 's Kandi Burruss's daughter, looking a bit different back in July, when Riley posted a graduation photo announcing she was going to NYU. "So blessed to have received an amazing education, and special thanks to my amazing mom who is the reason I will be going to my dream school. Wishing all other members of the class of 2020 the best during such a hard time. NYU here I come," Riley wrote.

It wasn't until her close-up selfie on August 1 when people actually started to speculate Riley may have gotten a nose job. One person commented, "Nah sis. Whatever doctor did this to you needs their license revoked. You don’t need to worry about haters because they won’t even recognize who you are." Another wrote, "Your body, your choice...but you were perfect just the way you were :(."

Did Riley from 'RHOA' really get a nose job?

Neither Riley nor Kandi have confirmed that Riley has gotten a nose job, but the photo evidence seems to show that she did. Her nose is slimmer and her nostrils are smaller, and the change became apparent the day she posted her high school graduation photo. Many of her Instagram followers have left comments about her looking "better" before, with one writing, "I'm sorry and I don't say this in a bad way but you looked better before your face look so different." Although this might be well-intentioned, we can only imagine what it must be like to be under a microscope at all times.

Here's a "before" photo for comparison:

We've seen Riley grow up on TV, so it may feel jarring for some to see her look so different now. Perhaps Riley felt the pressure to look a certain way. Growing up in front of a huge audience must be difficult, even though Riley has opened up about her privilege.

"I definitely think that I'm probably going to get backlash as we have before for certain things. Clearly, we're very fortunate and I'm definitely very privileged, so certain things to other people might sound so abnormal, such as my car and things like that, which I know [my mom's] gotten criticized for doing, giving to me," Riley said last year. In an episode, her stepdad, Todd Tucker, stated his belief that she was too young to be living such a luxurious life, saying “It’s too fast... 16, driving a Porsche, got a high-rise apartment in the city.”

Riley also said, "Please don't roast me. I know I'm privileged and sometimes don't know things. You see, that's why we learn. I personally do not like the comparisons 'cause you can't compare me. I'm still a child and then [to] an adult. I'm not an adult yet."

Riley wouldn't be the first Real Housewives kid to get plastic surgery. RHONJ's Teresa Giudice's daughter, Gia, publicly announced that she had a nose job and that she's never been happier. “Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen. thank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

