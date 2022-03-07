Will Fans See DonJuan Clark Dating on ‘Kandi & the Gang'?

One of Kandi Burruss’s longtime employees, DonJuan Clark, could show more of his life on her new show, Kandi & the Gang.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff features Kandi, her husband Todd Tucker, and the staff of their restaurant Old Lady Gang. In addition to fan favorites such as Mama Joyce and Kandi’s aunts Bertha and Nora, DonJuan will appear in multiple episodes. Many fans may recall seeing DonJuan on RHOA throughout Kandi’s 12 seasons.