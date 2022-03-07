Will Fans See DonJuan Clark Dating on ‘Kandi & the Gang'?By Elizabeth Randolph
Mar. 7 2022, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
One of Kandi Burruss’s longtime employees, DonJuan Clark, could show more of his life on her new show, Kandi & the Gang.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff features Kandi, her husband Todd Tucker, and the staff of their restaurant Old Lady Gang. In addition to fan favorites such as Mama Joyce and Kandi’s aunts Bertha and Nora, DonJuan will appear in multiple episodes. Many fans may recall seeing DonJuan on RHOA throughout Kandi’s 12 seasons.
But is DonJuan currently dating anyone? Keep reading for what we know.
Is DonJuan Clark from ‘Kandi and the Gang’ dating anyone?
Kandis friend DonJuan seems to be one of the TV personality’s most loyal confidants. He defended Kandi when Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams began feuding in Season 8. He overheard Phaedra discussing her issues with her former friend in one scene. Soon, DonJuan stepped in and told them he “heard the gossip about my people [Kandi], so I had to come over here,” per RadarOnline.
As for his own personal life, there have been no reports that DonJuan currently has a romantic partner. The executive primarily posts his professional triumphs on his social media pages, as well as photos of quotes to inspire fans.
However, he’s never opened up about his life away from his business, and will likely keep it that way on Kandi & the Gang.
While some fans have speculated that DonJuan is gay, there have been rumors that he had a girlfriend as well.
DonJuan Clark wants to be among “the next wave of new age millionaires” amid his Bravo fame.
Although RHOA fans became familiar with DonJuan from his appearances, he plans on expanding his goals and dreams beyond reality TV. Per his Bravo bio, the German-born manager plans to be among "the next wave of new age millionaires.” DonJuan is working toward his dream by running the day-to-day operations of Kandi’s company Kandi Koated Entertainment, meaning he’s in charge of the business side of her brands, including Old Lady Gang and her and Todd’s new restaurant, Blaze.
DonJuan — who has run a business called The Don Entertainment since 2006 — decided to expand his managing expertise in 2019 to help entrepreneurs and small businesses with their payroll needs through his company My Right Hand.
DonJuan also runs an apparel line called The New Meaning Brand. On RHOA, he displayed the line at a pop-up shop in Season 12. Since its debut, Kandi and Kenya Moore have supported the brand on social media by wearing designer face masks. While Kenya was featured on The New Meaning Brand’s Instagram page, it frequently shows the Masked Singer winner in several pictures of herself rocking the clothes, including graphic hoodies. Kandi and DonJuan wore matching “unapologetically Black” sweatshirts while filming her YouTube show, Speak On It.
Watch Kandi & the Gang Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.