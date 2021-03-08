'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star DonJuan Is Rumored to Have a Girlfriend

One thing that you can always count on the Real Housewives of Atlanta to bring to the table is drama. And while things may come to blows between the women (and sometimes the men) on the show, it makes for great reality television. The leading ladies make the show what it is, but their intimate circle of friends and employees also play a role as well.

If you’re a devoted Real Housewives of Atlanta fan, then you know that DonJuan Clark — close friend and general manager of Kandi Burruss’s Kandi Koated Entertainment — makes a fabulous addition to the show. Not only is he funny, quick-witted, and hardworking, he’s been a real friend to Kandi. While there have been talks over the years about his sexuality, fans want answers. So, is DonJuan gay?

Let’s cut to the chase: DonJuan is not gay, and he’s actually rumored to have a girlfriend.

It’s no surprise that many fans questioned DonJuan’s sexuality. After all, many of the men who have appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta who were not romantically linked to the women are gay. Think Dwight Eubanks, NeNe Leakes’ former sidekick, and Miss Lawrence, Sheree Whitfield’s hairstylist.

That said, when it comes to DonJuan’s sexuality, he is straight. According to Wikibioage, the star is rumored to have a girlfriend, although no confirmations have been made.

However, many fans of the show think otherwise. Many viewers believe that since he's always in the business of the women on the show, he must be gay. While he does have an opinion based on what Kandi tells him, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s gay.

This is @donjuan coming out season. Girl we knew you was gay but damn you the female in the situation. #RHOA — 9thWardPrince (@9thWardPrince) December 28, 2015

Other fans also believe that he’s gay because he hasn’t brought a love interest on the show. But it’s important to note that DonJuan is not a main cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, his appearances on the show mostly consist of him tending to Kandi’s businesses or being a sounding board to the housewife.

Not to mention, DonJuan likes to keep his personal life under wraps. A quick scroll through his social media page will show you that he is all about business. And there is nothing wrong with him keeping his personal life out of the public eye.

