Kandi Burruss and Monyetta Shaw’s Friendship Goes Back Years Before ‘RHOA’

While Kandi and Monyetta are in similar professions, they don't feel the need to compete. They never miss a chance to support one another when something significant happens.

In 2014, Monyetta attended Kandi’s bachelorette party prior to her wedding with Todd. Monyetta was also in attendance at the wedding, went to Kandi's 40th birthday, and joined multiple girls’ trips. Additionally, Monyetta supported her friend when she and Todd welcomed their children, Ace and Blaze.