Everything to Know About ‘RHOA’s’ Newest “Friend” Monyetta Shaw-Carter

Everything to Know About ‘RHOA’s’ Newest “Friend” Monyetta Shaw-CarterBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 4 2022, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have continued discussing the cast shakeup for Season 14. After longtime cast members Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced their exits in 2021, two new Housewives took their peaches off their hands. First, Olympic champion Sanya Richards-Ross signed on for her debut season.
Then, a former “friend” of the show, Marlo Hampton, received a promotion into the full-time cast. Due to Marlo’s upgrade, the producers found someone else within the cast’s inner circle. See what to know about RHOA’s newest friend, Monyetta Shaw-Carter.
Who is Monyetta Shaw-Carter’s husband?
Monyetta began filming Season 14 with the RHOA cast in December 2021. While she wasn’t in the season’s opener, fans will see her at multiple events, including an upcoming cast trip. Monyetta also snapped photos of herself hanging out with her friend Kandi Burruss and Sanya on Instagram.
Since Monyetta won’t be on RHOA full-time, she might not have much of a storyline in Season 14. As many RHOA fans will know, Marlo only recently began discussing her home life on the show after first appearing on it in Season 4. Nonetheless, Monyetta is happily married to her entrepreneur husband, Heath Carter. The couple had a star-studded wedding in Atlanta on Nov. 7, 2021. RHOA star Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker were among the celebs in attendance.
“Love is in the air! ❤️❤️❤️ “ the Kandi and the Gang star captioned under a photo of the couple. “Congratulations @monyettashaw & @kymaticaenergy!!!!!”
What is Monyetta Shaw-Carter’s net worth?
Monyetta’s current net worth sits at $2 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Shreveport, La., native’s earnings stem from her acting work, businesses, and reality TV appearances. According to Monyetta’s website, she became passionate about acting while living in her hometown. After graduating from Southern University and Louisiana Tech University, she chose to take her desired profession seriously. Soon, Monyetta received roles in Soul Men, Video Girl, and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.
Who are Monyetta Shaw-Carter's kids?
In addition to acting, Monyetta starred in VH1’s Atlanta Exes, where she discussed her split from Ne-Yo. The couple were engaged for several years but never married. However, Monyetta and Ne-Yo continue raising their children — Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10 — together. Their stellar co-parenting relationship inspired Monyetta to discuss their dynamic in her 2018 book, Keep It Classy: Co-Parenting Strategies for Unstoppable Moms and Devoted Dads. She also has another self-help book, Bigger Than Me, and two books inspired by her kids: The Adventures of Maddie and Nice Guy Maso.
Monyetta’s kids also inspired her multimedia agency, the Evan Grace Group. The company’s name is a combination of Madilyn and Mason’s middle names. The actress considers her children in everything she does, including marrying Heath.
“I put my kids first, and that’s just like ‘I’m sorry, this is what it is, you have to accept it,’” Monyetta told Us Weekly in July 2020. “To see him [also] do that, and live that, and just still handle his business, and be there for me, I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’”
Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.