RHOA OG Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 2011 wedding to former NFL star Kroy Biermann was an event to remember. The couple reportedly dropped $1 million for the lavish ceremony, which took place in Atlanta. Kim’s three outfits for the ceremony added an estimated $92,000 to the bill, including her 32-lb, $58,000 wedding dress. However, the costly day paid off, as Bravo gave Kim a spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, to document the event. Kim and Kroy also renewed their vows with their six children in 2017.