All the ‘RHOA’ Weddings, Ranked From Worst to BestBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 27 2022, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
It’s no secret that all of the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise are or have been wives at some point in real life. Like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, many divorced before becoming reality TV stars. Others, like Teresa Giudice, discussed ending their marriage while on the series.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast also has a balance of single, engaged, and married women. However, the long-running show’s fans have watched as several peach-holders became wives on the show. Here’s our list of the seven weddings that have taken place during RHOA’s run, ranked from worst to best.
7. Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas’s wedding from ‘RHOA’ Season 3.
In Season 3 of RHOA, supermodel Cynthia Bailey debuted as a full-time Housewife. During Cynthia’s first season, she and her partner of several years, Peter Thomas, planned their wedding together. The pair’s big day finally happened on July 24, 2010, at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta, per Essence. Cynthia ditched the traditional white wedding dress and walked down the aisle in a stunning, metallic silver Rubin Singer gown.
Although Cynthia and Peter’s lavish wedding pioneered RHOA’s televised ceremonies, it ranks low on our list due to the pair's behind-the-scenes drama. In addition to the couple’s blowups about finances leading up to the wedding, Cynthia’s family didn’t support her decision to marry Peter. Before the wedding, her mother Barbara, and sister Mallory debated hiding Cynthia and Peter’s marriage license so the union wouldn’t be legal.
6. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly’s wedding from ‘RHOA’ Season 10.
Since joining RHOA in Season 5, Kenya Moore has never shied away from expressing her desire to get married. So, many fans were shocked to learn the former Miss U.S.A. and Marc Daly had eloped in St. Lucia in June 2017, far away from Bravo’s cameras. Kenya looked stunning on her big day, wearing a Pallas Couture gown. The couple also exchanged their vows in a beach ceremony, surrounded by an intimate group of loved ones.
While Kenya had some guests at her and Marc’s wedding, none of the other Housewives (including Kenya’s best friend, Cynthia) were invited. Nonetheless, the private event became a hot topic during RHOA Season 10.
5. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's wedding from Kim's ‘RHOA’ spinoff, ‘Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.’
RHOA OG Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 2011 wedding to former NFL star Kroy Biermann was an event to remember. The couple reportedly dropped $1 million for the lavish ceremony, which took place in Atlanta. Kim’s three outfits for the ceremony added an estimated $92,000 to the bill, including her 32-lb, $58,000 wedding dress. However, the costly day paid off, as Bravo gave Kim a spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, to document the event. Kim and Kroy also renewed their vows with their six children in 2017.
4. Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s wedding from ‘RHOA’ Season 13.
After her divorce from Peter, Cynthia seemingly found her match in sports newscaster Mike Hill. So, after he proposed in 2019, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant wasn't going to let something like a global pandemic deter their big day. On Oct. 10, 2020, Cynthia and Mike married in front of 250 guests at Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Ga. Cynthia wore a gorgeous rose-gold gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona.
Despite their efforts to abide by Georgia’s COVID-19 protocols at the time, Mike and Cynthia’s wedding still caused controversy. The couple also had to film the wedding themselves when Bravo’s team decided not to risk their safety. Thankfully, at the Season 13 reunion, Cynthia declared that “no one tested positive [for COVID-19] as a result of being at our wedding.”
3. Eva Marcille and Mike Sterling’s wedding from ‘RHOA’ Season 11.
Eva Marcille’s RHOA reign may have been short, but her and Mike Sterling’s wedding remains one of the most buzzed-about nuptials on the show. The couple’s Oct. 7, 2018 event cost a whopping $350,000, which takes into account the cost of Eva’s fabulous wedding dress, designed by Daughters of Nonyelum, International Haute Couture, and Hollywood Royal Showroom.
In addition to her lavish gown, Eva also turned some heads when she revealed she paid $1,000 per guest at their reception. Amid the controversy, Eva declared on Instagram that she could afford the hefty costs.
2. NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes’s wedding from her ‘RHOA’ spinoff, ‘I Dream of NeNe.’
Before her RHOA exit, NeNe Leakes documented her second wedding to Gregg Leakes in I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding. After their 2011 divorce, the two rekindled their romance and held an extravagant ceremony at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. NeNe wore two glamorous wedding gowns on her big day, including a $20,000 Swarovski crystal–jeweled dress by Pnina Tornai. The Glee alum and her late husband had 400 wedding guests, including Cynthia and Marlo Hampton, who were NeNe’s bridesmaids.
1. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s wedding from her ‘RHOA’ spinoff, ‘Kandi’s Wedding.’
Kandi Burruss’s wedding to Todd Tucker was the epitome of luxury. The couple, who were engaged for 16 months before their ceremony, spent a reported $400,000 for their Atlanta wedding on April 4, 2014. Kandi and Todd paid homage to their first meeting in South Africa with a Coming to America theme.
The singer-songwriter and her producer husband also pulled all the stops with their entertainment, with performances from Doug E. Fresh, Musiq Soulchild, and Bell Biv Devoe. Additionally, they had “live lions at the entrance, elaborately dressed women dropping rose petals, drummers, and festive dancers,” per Inside Weddings. Kandi and Todd also had a star-studded bridal party, including Fantasia, Tiny Harris, and former RHOA couple Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida.
