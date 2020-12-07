‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore and Marc Daily Are Figuring Out Their Family’s Future

In a new interview with Essence , Kenya said summed up the state of her and Marc’s marriage in one word: “fragile.”

And the RHOA Season 13 premiere on Sunday, Dec. 6, showed the former Miss USA at a low point in the relationship with the businessman. “I’ve been a wife that has tried everything to be respectful, be kind, and I feel like for the past six months, my marriage has just gone downhill,” she said in the episode.