NeNe Leakes Alleges Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Weren't "Legally Married"

Their feud has brought forth some shocking allegations — including the rumor that Kenya was never really married to her ex-husband Marc Daly.

The Season 12 finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta saw a whole lot of drama and the beef between Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes come to a head. After months of public jabs and shady comments made back and forth, the reunion episode featured the pair's all-out brawl that needed to be broken up by security.

NeNe Leakes claims there isn't a marriage license.

Kenya and NeNe's feud started when Kenya told TMZ NeNe was a bully, but NeNe fired back with allegations that Kenya and Marc weren't legally married. “I don’t talk about her on red carpets, and I can say a lot of things,” NeNe previously told Wendy Williams. “Kenya’s marriage license has never ever been found by no one. She ain’t JLo. She ain’t Beyoncé, and they found their marriage license but they can’t find hers." From there, NeNe alleges that this means the pair "aren't legally married."

Source: Getty Images

"So there is nothing to divorce," she said. "I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for them.” Rumors like this circulated in the tabloids for months while the pair was married, but NeNe is the only person on the cast to suggest those rumors might be true. She even takes it one step further and alleges that Marc is the father of their daughter, Brooklyn, but that Kenya is not the mother.