Viewers Are Still Rooting for Dolores and Frank Catania to Get Back Together on 'RHONJ'

The exes shared a home, they continued to spend their free time together, and they fiercely supported their kids, Frankie and Gabrielle Catania.

When viewers formally met Dolores Catania Season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey , they were struck by her close friendship with her ex-husband, Frank Catania .

Devoted fans of The Real Housewives have seen many couples get divorced over the years and, most times, the splits are years in the making.

Their evident bond and their steadfast loyalty for one another has often left fans (and the other wives) wondering, why did Dolores and Frank divorce in the first place?

Though some may have thought that their friendly dynamic would change once Dolores began dating Dr. David Principe, that ended up being the furthest thing from the truth. Instead, Frank and David became best friends, and they even lived together while Frank recovered from an injury.

Why did Dolores and Frank divorce?

Though Frank and Dolores make co-parenting look easy, the two haven't always been as close as they are on RHONJ. As Dolores mentioned on the April 28 episode of the hit Bravo series, she first left Frank when she was nine months pregnant with their son, Frankie. The divorced duo has been apart for more than 22 years, and Big Frank's infidelity was a main contributor to the demise of their marriage.

When Dolores and Frank first divorced, they weren't on good terms. Once Frank ended his relationship with the "other" woman he cheated on Dolores with, the two were able to focus on healing.

"We had a very difficult time years ago and I had a lot of pain and anger to deal with," Dolores told HuffPost in 2016. "I mean, he cheated (he is not with that woman now, Thank God) and ended up leaving us right before I was supposed to give birth," Dolores said. "It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears but we were able to work it out. It certainly wasn't always easy or anything like it looks now." The RHONJ star chose to let certain things go, and to focus on the bigger picture for her kids.

"In addition to getting angry and getting all that stuff off my chest, I learned that biting some things back also helped — when I reflect now in retrospect, I'm happy for some of those things I bit back," she added. "I stood on my own two feet, I got out of the marriage but there are certain things that weren't worth fighting about and I'm honestly glad to have exercised the appropriate and necessary restraint because we have the friendship we have today."

During Dolores' first season as a full-time cast member in 2016, Frank Sr. was in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend of more than a decade. The two later split, and viewers hoped for a reconciliation while the former spouses were both single. However, Dolores soon began dating Dr. David — and he's since become a popular topic on Season 11.