'RHONJ' Medium Gina Marie Previously Appeared on Another Iconic New Jersey Series

The mediums often provide the women with information about their deceased loved ones, and they also offer insight into whether their romantic or platonic relationships are going to get better.

There are a few things that Real Housewives fans have come to expect from each franchise: epic blow-out arguments, expensive trips, and emotional readings from psychic mediums.

Viewers who watch other New Jersey-based reality TV programs might recognize Gina Marie.

On Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey , the ladies met with Gina Marie DeLuca at Teresa Giudice 's sprawling home. Her spot-on readings affected each of the cast members, and they all were in shock with her gift.

Who is Gina Marie, the psychic medium on Season 11 of 'RHONJ?'

According to her website, Gina Marie is a "spiritual medium," an advisor, and a therapist who can use her "extraordinary abilities" to "provide healing, light, and love" to others. In an Instagram Q&A, Gina Marie admitted that she was "afraid" of her gift at first. She said that she began to "embrace it" when she realized that she could provide comfort to people.

On the April 14 episode of RHONJ, Gina Marie gave a group reading to full-time cast members Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin. Michelle Pais, Teresa's real estate agent and a Season 11 "friend" joined the event as well. Before she sat down with the group, Gina Marie shared with Melissa what she was going to do during the event. "I'm getting information from your spirit guides," she said.

When the women all sat down together, Gina Marie shared insight from Melissa and Teresa's late fathers. She also communicated with Jackie and Dolores' grandmothers, and she offered the ladies advice regarding their personal lives. Though Dolores initially said that talking to a psychic was "against [her] religion," she was glad that Gina Marie could give her "peace in [her] heart."

Source: Bravo

Many viewers were impressed with Gina Marie's time on RHONJ, and those who want a reading of their own are in luck. Through Gina Marie's website, interested users can book her for a virtual reading. Her individual sessions, which are currently virtual (on Facetime, Skype, or Zoom), are $250 for 30 minutes. A shared session, which is for two people, is $400 and it also lasts for a half hour.

When she's not providing support to people during readings, Gina Marie is a married mom of four who is based in Florham Park, N.J. She often posts photos of her kids, Rory, Mia, Ava, and Dante, on Instagram. Her stint on RHONJ wasn't her first foray into reality television, which may explain why she looked familiar to so many viewers.