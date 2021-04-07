Siggy Flicker Said She Had to "Get Out" of 'RHONJ,' But a Source Claimed She Wasn't Asked Back

Her tight-knit friendship with Dolores was one for the ages as well, and she wasn't afraid to battle it out with Teresa.

Siggy, a relationship expert and matchmaker, became a quick fan favorite when she made her debut with full face bandages following a facelift.

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey returned for Season 7 in 2016 after a two-year hiatus (which was due to Teresa Giudice's stint in a federal prison), there were two new full-time cast members: Dolores Catania and Siggy Flicker .

Before Season 8 officially concluded, Siggy announced that she was leaving the show. Keep reading for the refresher on what happened.

Unsurprisingly, Siggy returned to the show in Season 8, but things soon took a turn. Viewers were frustrated by her reaction to Teresa smashing a cake, and for her inability to let go of Margaret Josephs calling her "Soggy Flicker."

Why did Siggy leave 'RHONJ'?

Following a season of ups and downs, which notably included a long feud with Margaret, Siggy announced her departure from RHONJ in December of 2017. The mom of two shared a statement to The Daily Dish about her decision.

"After much reflection and Bravo's support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Siggy shared. "I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa [Giudice], Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], Danielle [Staub] and Margaret [Josephs]."

Article continues below advertisement

She shared that she was looking to spend more time with her family and to dedicate more attention to her business. "At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects," she concluded. While she implied that she was the one who chose to leave the reality series, there are some indications that that wasn't the case.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Oftentimes, when housewives leave their respective franchise, they release a statement about how it was their decision to move on. In 2020, RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel told Us Weekly that "99 percent of the people that leave the Housewives have been fired."

A source told Page Six that Bravo had not been planning on continuing the show with Siggy. "Bravo wasn't asking her back. No one wanted to work with her anymore. She was spiraling completely out of control, so she wasn't going to be asked back. This was a very cordial way of mutually desisting her off the show," the insider said. "It's the best thing all around."

Article continues below advertisement

However, Siggy told the outlet that she had made the decision because she wasn't able to "bring light and positivity" anymore. "I felt like Dolores and I had an opportunity, but I had too many obstacles coming against me," Siggy explained. "At the end of the day when you have a relationship and when it isn't working, you have to get out."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement