'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga Spark Divorce Rumors

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga Spark Divorce RumorsBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 31 2021, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
Hell hath no fury like a scorned wife! If you’re a fan of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, then you know that the ladies play no games when it comes to their families and marriages. While we’ve seen a bevy of women go through the ups and downs throughout their relationships, things on the marriage front have been shaky for some cast members more than others. And Melissa and Joe Gorga are living proof.
While Melissa and Joe first stepped on the scene as a solid couple, things have gone a bit awry over the years. Recently, there has been chatter about their marriage being in trouble after fans saw things hit a snag courtesy of the latest trailer. And now, many people are wondering if the pair is still coupled up. Here is everything that we know.
So, are Melissa and Joe Gorga still married?
Melissa and Joe are, without a doubt, a fan-favorite couple. Not only are they great for television, but fans also adore the way that they love each other. However, as many of us know, a couple's relationship can change pretty drastically over time — and things are looking pretty rough for the couple in a recent trailer for the show.
After watching the midseason trailer, fans are convinced that there is trouble in paradise. In it, the Gorgas argue relentlessly about a shift in their relationship.
“I’m not going to give up what I want to do in life,” Melissa fires at Joe. “You’re holding me back.”
While it’s clear that Melissa believes that they are growing apart, Joe fires back. And of course, fans took that to mean that things are not as good as the Gorgas are making it seem.
Many people sounded off on Twitter about the exchange, detailing that the Gorgas are more than likely heading for divorce. Others also took the opportunity to say that reality television has a funny way of ruining marriages and relationships.
At this point, though, Melissa and Joe are still together, despite all the gossip.
In February, Melissa shot down claims that she and Joe are heading for divorce.
We all know that gossip makes its way around faster than the speed of light. When it comes to the topic of Melissa and Joe’s marriage, the rumor mill has definitely been talking.
In February 2021, Melissa spoke with Page Six about the state of her marriage with Joe. She claimed that things are A-OK between the pair.
“Listen, I’m not gonna deny that we went through a rough, like, year-and-a-half, and I would say it started right before the pandemic,” Melissa explained.
“I feel like as I become more and more independent in certain ways, it really is a struggle for him,” she continued. “I hate that. It shouldn’t be a struggle and it really is. And we really go through it and we’re very raw and real and honest with it. So you’re going to have to see how that all unfolds. But it’s very real for us.”
And while she did admit that things were shaky between her and Joe, the two are committed to presenting a united front and keeping their marriage together.