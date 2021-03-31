'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Stars Melissa and Joe Gorga Spark Divorce Rumors

Hell hath no fury like a scorned wife! If you’re a fan of the Real Housewives of New Jersey , then you know that the ladies play no games when it comes to their families and marriages. While we’ve seen a bevy of women go through the ups and downs throughout their relationships, things on the marriage front have been shaky for some cast members more than others. And Melissa and Joe Gorga are living proof.

While Melissa and Joe first stepped on the scene as a solid couple, things have gone a bit awry over the years. Recently, there has been chatter about their marriage being in trouble after fans saw things hit a snag courtesy of the latest trailer. And now, many people are wondering if the pair is still coupled up. Here is everything that we know.

So, are Melissa and Joe Gorga still married?

Melissa and Joe are, without a doubt, a fan-favorite couple. Not only are they great for television, but fans also adore the way that they love each other. However, as many of us know, a couple's relationship can change pretty drastically over time — and things are looking pretty rough for the couple in a recent trailer for the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

After watching the midseason trailer, fans are convinced that there is trouble in paradise. In it, the Gorgas argue relentlessly about a shift in their relationship. “I’m not going to give up what I want to do in life,” Melissa fires at Joe. “You’re holding me back.”

Article continues below advertisement

While it’s clear that Melissa believes that they are growing apart, Joe fires back. And of course, fans took that to mean that things are not as good as the Gorgas are making it seem.

Article continues below advertisement