Frank Catania's Girlfriend Might Be Someone 'Real Housewives' Fans Already Know

Something that might lend itself to support the theory that Frank and Delores are at least still interested in each other could be their responses on the RHONJ reunion to potential hookups. Delores said that she appreciates David’s laid back attitude when it comes to her relationship with Frank.

"Frank, I have the best of both worlds," she said. "David says, 'Go do whatever you want,' and I have a guy I like spending time with once in a while." So that’s what they’re calling it these days.