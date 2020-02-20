We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
rhonj-reunion-spoilers-1582240440627.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Aydin Wants Your Attention During the 'RHONJ' Reunion (SPOILERS)

By

It sounds like The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast saved up some swear words for the Season 10 reunion taping last month. 

The three-part finale, which begins airing on March 4, promises a ton of conflict and even some hair pulling, according to Melissa Gorga. Keep scrolling for spoilers about the seating chart and which of the women went face-to-face with each one of her co-stars.

The 'RHONJ' reunion spoilers paint Jennifer Aydin in a bad light.

A source recently revealed that the mother of five "is like a lightning rod," stirring up drama left and right throughout the show. "She has it out with just about every single one of the ladies and things did get heated… She really brings it," the insider told Hollywood Life.