Jennifer Aydin Wants Your Attention During the 'RHONJ' Reunion (SPOILERS)By Allison Cacich
It sounds like The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast saved up some swear words for the Season 10 reunion taping last month.
The three-part finale, which begins airing on March 4, promises a ton of conflict and even some hair pulling, according to Melissa Gorga. Keep scrolling for spoilers about the seating chart and which of the women went face-to-face with each one of her co-stars.
The 'RHONJ' reunion spoilers paint Jennifer Aydin in a bad light.
A source recently revealed that the mother of five "is like a lightning rod," stirring up drama left and right throughout the show. "She has it out with just about every single one of the ladies and things did get heated… She really brings it," the insider told Hollywood Life.
But, the source noted, "there wasn’t as much screaming and yelling as the reunions in the past… The women found better ways to articulate themselves. It’s clear that they’ve matured and grown but it’s still going to be explosive and entertaining."
When the alleged seating arrangement leaked on the day of filming, fans expressed disappointment over seeing Jennifer on the far side of the left couch. "WHO THE F PUT JEN AT THE END?" one Twitter user commented, while another added, "Jennifer should be next to Teresa."
As it stands, the chart places Jennifer on the far left with Dolores Catania on her right, followed by OG housewife Teresa Giudice, Bravo exec and host Andy Cohen, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider.
Dolores, a four-season veteran, said the reunion took 16 hours to film.
A few days after they wrapped, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to dish on the spectacle. "16 hours of complete insanity!" she wrote. "You won’t want to miss it!"
Andy and Melissa both agreed that it was one of the reality series’ best tapings. "NJ reunion TOOK IT OUT of me... The ladies delivered. I love this season and love this group," the Watch What Happens Live host teased.
"We give away a lot of secrets," Melissa added on an episode of Andy’s talk show. "We talked a lot. We really did. I'm not gonna say we pulled hair and screamed and went crazy. I mean, well, we did pull hair. I think we tell you a lot of truths."
An insider also told Hollywood Life that Danielle Staub is a "prominent figure" on the three-part special despite not being a main cast member. "Teresa and Danielle did have a conversation at the reunion," the source shared. "They won’t be best friends again, but they seemed to figure out a way to be cordial."
Ultimately, "Teresa just doesn’t want to fight with anyone anymore," the insider explained. "Her thoughts about life and relationships has completely changed with everything that’s gone on in her life."
The 47-year-old did give off a more peaceful vibe following the taping. "Reunions are always a time for reflection & appreciation," she wrote on Instagram. "My life has taken many twists, turns, and detours & you’ve all joined me for this journey! I’m so thankful for your years of support!!"
New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
More from Distractify:
What Is 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Kid, Lexi Ioannou, up to These Days?
Teresa Giudice Reportedly Got a Huge Salary Bump for Season 10 of 'RHONJ'
Here's What 'RHONJ' Husband Joe Gorga Really Does for a Living
More From Distractify
Entertainment
Why Did Lana Del Rey Cancel Her Tour? This Is What We Know
Entertainment
Here’s Everything We Know About 'American Idol' Hopeful Jovin Webb
Entertainment
Amanda Bynes' Parents Reportedly Aren't Supporting Her Engagement
Entertainment
Does Bella Hadid Have a Boyfriend Right Now or Is She Still Hung up on the Weeknd?