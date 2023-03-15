'RHONJ's' Dolores Catania Dishes on Boyfriend Paul Connell: "Marriage Isn't Our End Goal” (EXCLUSIVE)

Article continues below advertisement

While her friendship with Frank changed when she and Paul became more serious, Dolores is blissfully in love with her new boo. Since they’ve been together for a while, fans wonder if the Bravolebrity will marry Paul one day. Dolores recently chatted with Distractify and explained where she and her boyfriend, Paul, stand in the marriage department.

‘RHONJ’s’ Dolores Catania says she and her boyfriend, Paul Connell, aren’t making marriage their goal.

Although fans have seen Dolores with exes like Frank and David Principle on RHONJ, we noticed something different about her relationship with Paul. Since they posted their first photo together on Valentine’s Day 2022, they have been inseparable. Dolores confirmed in October 2022 that she moved in with Paul several months into the relationship. “I've chosen to live most of my life as a loner,” Dolores admitted to Distractify. “Even as a kid, I always had a lot of friends. But I was also to myself.”

The Paterson native eventually let her guard down with her friends and Paul. She said she is now in a space where she can “lean” on the people in her inner circle. However, although some facets of Dolores’s life have changed, she isn’t ready to be the new Mrs. Connell just yet and is happy with where the relationship is going now.

“Paul and I, we've been married, we have children, [so] marriage isn’t our end goal,” Dolores said. “If it happens, yeah. But our goal is to have peace in our lives together — [to be] harmonious, make it one.”

Mother-of-two Dolores shared what Paul said to her that “broke” all of her past issues.

In addition to being a self-described loner, Dolores said she had to endure many pitfalls alone. After leaving her and Frank’s marriage right before their son, Frank Jr., was born, Dolores said she had to be “strong" for her kids "as a single mother." But when she began seeing Paul, he gave Dolores a new perspective on her life and helped her rely on him for the things she typically did by herself.

“I didn't want to depend on anybody and let Paulie into my life the way I have; I like it. I am getting used to it,” Dolores admitted. “He said to me, ‘If I'm going to be a part of your life, then you have to let me help you and do things for you.’ And those little words broke down a lifetime of me not letting people in.”