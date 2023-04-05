Paul Connell Can Certainly Afford to Give ‘RHONJ’s’ Dolores Catania a Luxurious Life

Since Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey went public with her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, fans have had no choice but to realize a particular glow in Do’s face on Season 13 of the Bravo hit. Paul is kind, funny, and supportive of Dolores’s ties to her family, which includes her ex-husband, Frank Catania, and their two adult children — Gabby and Frank Jr.

As understanding as Paul seems, he is also a catch in the financial department. Dolores’s boyfriend has reportedly done quite well for himself and is ready to share his wealth with his reality TV darling. Here’s everything to know about Paul Connell’s net worth!

What is Paul Connell’s net worth?

While Dolores and Paul became Instagram official in February 2022, the Bravolebrity waited another year to bring her man around RHONJ’s fans. Paul finally debuted in Season 13 at the RHONJ husbands’ photoshoot during the February 2023 premiere. Although Paulie is new to the Bravo universe, he spent most of his life building his impressive net worth. According to several reports, Paulie’s net worth is $1-2 million, which he has earned from running his own business since 2010.

Paul’s Instagram bio and LinkedIn state that he is an entrepreneur who has worked in the lighting and electrical industry since 2001. The father of two worked as the vice president of All-Star Electrical Services from January 2001 until June 2010. Paul has been the president and CEO of his companies, Eco Lighting Products LLC and Eco Electrical Services LLC, since 2010 and reportedly still runs both businesses.

Paul Connell has a stunning house he purchased with his millions.

In addition to Paul obviously working hard, Dolores’s man also knows how to spend his earnings. During a Season 13 episode, “Coffee Talk,” Dolores offered to host Jennifer Aydin’s coffee reading group lunch. The event was held at Paulie’s decadent house filled with a gorgeous kitchen, pristine living areas, and a beautiful outdoor patio where the ladies gathered before their table read.

When Dolores’s castmates — Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider — arrived at the house, they couldn’t stop discussing how gorgeous Paul’s home was. Jennifer Fessler told Dolores that Paul would only have to look in her direction for her to risk it all and move into the house with her co-star’s man.

Source: Bravo

Other stars, like Melissa, relished in how Dolores managed to snag another beau willing to give her the finer things in life. Since Dolores joined RHONJ, two of her exes — Frank and her ex, David Principle — bought her a house, and now Paulie is offering his home on a platter.

“Dolores is doing something right,” Melissa says in a confessional during the episode. “Frank built her a house, David built her a house, and now she’s sittin’ pretty in this house. If we were playing Monopoly, Dolores is winning.”

Source: Bravo