Melissa Gorga From 'RHONJ' Shares Her Net Worth With Her Husband

From the outside looking in, it appears Melissa is truly living a charmed life. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $3 million. Her net worth is combined with that of her husband, Joe Gorga, who works as a real estate developer and fellow cast member on RHONJ.

The luxurious mansion they lived in while filming the show was actually one of the projects Joe worked on himself! Interestingly enough, Melissa was able to handle the interior home decor with the help of Teresa.