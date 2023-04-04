The ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 Reunion Date Could Come at Any Moment

If there’s anything more explosive than putting The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies together for a sit-down dinner, it’s getting them all together in front of Andy Cohen. Nonetheless, like most of their Bravo peers, the RHONJ Season 13 cast — Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler — will have to discuss what went right (and painfully wrong) during the season.

RHONJ fans already know that the reunions are the best time for the cast to air their grievances while giving us a fashionable look. So, what date can we expect to see the Season 13 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion? Here’s what we’ve gathered so far.

Source: Bravo

The ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 reunion date has yet to be announced by Bravo.

Like many RHONJ reunions in the past, the 2023 event will likely have a familiar mix of ongoing drama and new issues from castmates seeing the spicy things their frenemies said about them in their confessionals. Unfortunately, we don’t know when we can expect to see the women verbally duke it out at their annual reunion.

Bravo hasn’t announced the RHONJ Season 13 reunion date. However, fans should not be alarmed. The season has only aired eight episodes, with its ninth airing on Tuesday, April 4. For those following the show, the cast hasn’t had their annual group trip yet, so there’s no reason to expect a reunion.

Source: Bravo

While we can’t give out a reunion date yet, it’s understandable why the reunion is all RHONJ lovers can talk about these days. Amid the ongoing Giudice/Gorga feud, multiple new battles have surfaced among the castmates. Many include RHONJ newbies Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, each in the middle of Teresa and Melissa’s beef. Danielle also has her feud brewing with Jackie, who made multiple comments about Danielle’s brother. And, of course, Margaret and Jennifer’s neverending beef has left poor Dolores stuck in the middle.