Are Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Still Together After 'RHONJ' Season 12?

When Teresa Giudice announced her split from Joe Giudice months after Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired, fans rooted for her to find love with a new guy. While the longtime reality star kept the details of her personal life private for some time, she opened up about her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas for the first time on Season 11.

Following an appearance on the show and a brief cameo at the reunion, Louie began appearing regularly on the hit Bravo series in the twelfth season.