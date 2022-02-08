Are Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Still Together After 'RHONJ' Season 12?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 8 2022, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
When Teresa Giudice announced her split from Joe Giudice months after Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired, fans rooted for her to find love with a new guy. While the longtime reality star kept the details of her personal life private for some time, she opened up about her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas for the first time on Season 11.
Following an appearance on the show and a brief cameo at the reunion, Louie began appearing regularly on the hit Bravo series in the twelfth season.
Though Teresa continues to reiterate that she has never been happier on the show, some of her co-stars are skeptical about her boyfriend's intentions. After a few of the ladies brought up a video from a Warrior Camp that Louie attended, and Joe Gorga made a joke about his sister's beau at a comedy show, fans may be wondering if the RHONJ O.G. is still dating the businessman.
Are Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas still together after filming 'RHONJ' Season 12?
The partners dealt with several major hurdles in their relationship while filming Season 12. In addition to the fallout from the aforementioned video, Teresa had to answer the women's questions about her boyfriend's motives, and she had the added stress of trying to sell her house (while also moving in with Louie for the first time and blending their families).
Season 12 filmed in the summer of 2021, and Louie and Teresa are still going strong. In fact, the Turning the Tables author and her boyfriend took the next step in their relationship just over a year after they first began dating.
Louie and Teresa got engaged in Greece in the fall of 2021.
A few months after Teresa and Louie celebrated their one year anniversary, the dad of two popped the question in front of a "Marry Me" sign in Porto Heli, Greece in October of 2021.
According to People, Teresa's longtime friend and former RHONJ co-star, Dina Manzo, was there (as was Dina's husband, Dave Cantin) when Louie got down on one knee at the Amanzoe Resort.
Louie offered Teresa an oval-cut diamond, and she said yes. The reality star later took to Instagram to gush about her fiancé.
"My Fiancé. you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life," Teresa wrote on Oct. 23. "I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I love you."
Louie and Teresa's engagement happened just a few weeks after the couple moved into a $3.35 million Montville, N.J. home together.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers can also catch up on the season on Peacock.